After Yuvraj Singh, another former India star joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have strengthened their coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027, bringing another former India star on board after Yuvraj Singh. Find out who has joined the franchise, what the appointment means for the team and how Delhi are preparing for the upcoming season.

Amit Mishra, the former India leg-spinner, is now the spin-bowling coach for Delhi Capitals as they get ready for the 2027 IPL season. It’s a fresh chapter for Mishra with the franchise where he first made his IPL mark. He retired from cricket in September 2025 at age 43, and this is his first coaching gig in the league.

"I don't know about legends, but I did really decent in IPL. Dilli dilwallon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was a part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it's also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy. "A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans, which they have been waiting for these many years," Mishra said in a video posted on the franchise's social media handles on Wednesday.

The OG Tiger has returned! Amit Mishra, our highest ever wicket-taker, is now our spin-bowling coach https://t.co/pKZS7lNnx5 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026

Delhi Capitals finished sixth last season and are still chasing that elusive IPL title. Mishra’s IPL journey really took off back in 2008, when he grabbed five wickets in his first match—including his first of three tournament hat-tricks. He followed that up with hat-tricks in 2011 and 2013. No bowler in IPL history has more hat-tricks than him.

Mishra played domestic cricket for Haryana and was known for his looped, slow leg-breaks. He took part in every IPL season from 2008 to 2024 except for 2022, playing for Delhi Capitals (previously Daredevils), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.

His last IPL game was for Lucknow Super Giants in 2024. Over his career, he picked up 174 wickets from 162 matches with a tidy economy rate of 7.37. Mishra also played for India in all formats between 2003 and 2017, appearing in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.

On September 14, Mishra joined fast bowling coach Chaminda Vaas and assistant-batting coach Yuvraj Singh at Delhi’s camp and trials in Aerocity, as reported by IANS.

The franchise’s support staff changes came about after Delhi Capitals’ co-owners, GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports, decided to alternate running cricket operations every two years following IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals, now led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach, have been active in the trade window too. They traded pacer T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and brought in leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Earlier, they sent wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants and got Rishabh Pant back in return.

Also read| After Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Capitals appoint Sri Lanka pace legend Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach for IPL 2027