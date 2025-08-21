After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

The Yo-Yo test is no longer the only fitness standard for Team India. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, together with strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, has established a new, elevated standard for player fitness.

In an effort to enhance the fitness levels of Indian cricketers, head coach Gautam Gambhir and strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux have implemented the Bronco Test as a new standard alongside the existing Yo-Yo test and 2-kilometre time trial. Originally utilized in rugby, the Bronco Test aims to evaluate aerobic endurance and challenge players' cardiovascular capabilities. According to The Indian Express, the initiative to add this test was proposed by le Roux, who rejoined the Indian team in June. He had previously collaborated with Team India in the early 2000s and has experience with Cricket South Africa, as well as IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

This decision follows India's recent five-Test series in England, during which management noted inadequate fitness levels among several fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj was the sole pacer to participate in all five Tests, raising concerns regarding the conditioning and resilience of the remaining pace attack. It is believed that le Roux has recommended that fast bowlers concentrate on enhancing their running workload instead of relying heavily on gym workouts.

What exactly is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test will now be integrated into the Indian team’s fitness regimen. It consists of five continuous sets of shuttle runs covering distances of 20, 40, and 60 metres, amounting to a total of 1,200 metres without any breaks. Players are required to finish the entire sequence within six minutes. Some leading players have already taken the test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

With Gambhir supporting this initiative, the Bronco Test is poised to become a vital fitness assessment tool moving forward. The BCCI has traditionally employed the Yo-Yo test and 2km time trial as fitness benchmarks for selection, but the addition of the Bronco introduces a new level of challenge specifically aimed at endurance and match readiness.

This test is anticipated to be especially important for players competing for spots in the Test and ODI squads, where maintaining physical performance over extended durations is crucial.

