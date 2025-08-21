Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here
When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts
'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller
EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'
CRICKET
The Yo-Yo test is no longer the only fitness standard for Team India. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, together with strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, has established a new, elevated standard for player fitness.
In an effort to enhance the fitness levels of Indian cricketers, head coach Gautam Gambhir and strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux have implemented the Bronco Test as a new standard alongside the existing Yo-Yo test and 2-kilometre time trial. Originally utilized in rugby, the Bronco Test aims to evaluate aerobic endurance and challenge players' cardiovascular capabilities. According to The Indian Express, the initiative to add this test was proposed by le Roux, who rejoined the Indian team in June. He had previously collaborated with Team India in the early 2000s and has experience with Cricket South Africa, as well as IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
This decision follows India's recent five-Test series in England, during which management noted inadequate fitness levels among several fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj was the sole pacer to participate in all five Tests, raising concerns regarding the conditioning and resilience of the remaining pace attack. It is believed that le Roux has recommended that fast bowlers concentrate on enhancing their running workload instead of relying heavily on gym workouts.
What exactly is the Bronco Test?
The Bronco Test will now be integrated into the Indian team’s fitness regimen. It consists of five continuous sets of shuttle runs covering distances of 20, 40, and 60 metres, amounting to a total of 1,200 metres without any breaks. Players are required to finish the entire sequence within six minutes. Some leading players have already taken the test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
With Gambhir supporting this initiative, the Bronco Test is poised to become a vital fitness assessment tool moving forward. The BCCI has traditionally employed the Yo-Yo test and 2km time trial as fitness benchmarks for selection, but the addition of the Bronco introduces a new level of challenge specifically aimed at endurance and match readiness.
This test is anticipated to be especially important for players competing for spots in the Test and ODI squads, where maintaining physical performance over extended durations is crucial.
Also read| 'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash