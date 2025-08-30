After years of silence, Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Manjrekar clarified that the phrase "bits and pieces" was widely used and not intended as an insult. He mentioned that his comment led to backlash during the 2019 World Cup but also acknowledged Jadeja's brilliant innings in the semi-final, praising his performance despite the controversy.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has finally reflected on the uproar that occurred years ago regarding his remarks about Ravindra Jadeja and later, Mohammed Shami. Since he began his commentary career, Manjrekar has been a prominent voice in cricket broadcasts, but his outspoken opinions have also led him into controversies. The most notable incident took place during the 2019 ODI World Cup when Manjrekar referred to Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces cricketer’. This comment quickly sparked a reaction, as Jadeja made it clear that he was not pleased with it.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players, which Jadeja is at this point in his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said on Times of India.

Jadeja quickly fired back on social media, writing, “Still, I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

The controversy sparked one of the most talked-about confrontations during that year's World Cup, highlighting how seriously Indian players took criticism, especially in high-pressure tournaments.

A few years later, before IPL 2025, Manjrekar found himself in another controversy when he questioned whether Mohammed Shami would attract a significant bid in the mega auction. His concerns stemmed from Shami's injury history and the potential risks for franchises if he were to underperform mid-season.

“There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami’s injury history-and this recent one took a significant amount of time to recover-there’s always a concern about a potential breakdown during the season. If a franchise invests heavily and then loses him mid-season, their options become limited. This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag,” Manjrekar noted.

In light of these past events, Manjrekar recently joined Stalin Mathias on his YouTube channel. He noted that players have misinterpreted his comments, as he never intended to personally attack anyone.

“I think Jadeja was more misunderstanding, bits and pieces he thought [it] was like a cringe cricketer. I thought he misunderstood that term, and Shami have got no idea. Somebody told me that he reacted, but I have no idea what the reaction was, and that is how I keep it simple,” Manjrekar said.

He admitted that previously he would succumb to public backlash and even tried to defend his statements. However, over time, he has learned to navigate such controversies with less commentary.

Also read| Suresh Raina snubs Sanju Sampson, Shubman Gill; names fresh opening combination for India’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

Also read| Suresh Raina snubs Sanju Sampson, Shubman Gill; names fresh opening combination for India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign
