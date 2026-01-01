After WPL 2026 pull-out, RCB's Ellyse Perry stuns fans with game-changing performance in Women's Super Smash

After pulling out of WPL 2026 for personal reasons, RCB star Ellyse Perry returned to action in the Women’s Super Smash and delivered a match-winning performance. The Australia all-rounder stunned fans with her impact, quickly shifting focus back to her on-field brilliance.

Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry will not participate in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) due to personal reasons. However, shortly after her franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), made the announcement official, she was seen playing for Wellington in the Women's Super Smash, a domestic T20 league in New Zealand.

The Super Smash is scheduled to run until January 31, overlapping with the WPL, which is set to occur from January 9 to February 5. Perry's involvement in the New Zealand T20 league raises significant questions about whether she opted out of the WPL to compete in the Super Smash.

It remains uncertain if Perry has committed to Wellington for the entire tournament, as she only participated in two matches during the previous Super Smash season. The seasoned all-rounder scored 39 runs in her first match for Wellington this season on Wednesday (December 31), contributing to her team's impressive 61-run victory over the Northern Districts.

Why is Ellyse Perry absent from WPL 2026?

For those unaware, WPL confirmed her withdrawal from the upcoming season on Wednesday. However, RCB mentioned in their post on X that Ellyse Perry had communicated her decision a week prior to the mega auction.

In her absence, they have already signed Sayali Satghare as her replacement for the 2026 season. Nonetheless, the franchise will certainly miss the veteran all-rounder's expertise in this year's WPL. Furthermore, Perry's participation in the Women's Super Smash raises numerous questions, and speculation will likely continue if she plays the entire tournament in New Zealand.

The Australian star played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning campaign in 2024, where she not only performed consistently with the bat but also made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve a six-wicket haul in the tournament.

In 25 appearances in the WPL, Perry has made a remarkable 972 runs, featuring eight half-centuries, and has also taken 14 wickets with an economy rate of 8.25. With Perry out of action, RCB is now relying solely on South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk as their only seasoned overseas all-rounder.

