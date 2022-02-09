After winning World Cup, India U-19 players attend India vs West Indies game - SEE viral pics

Team India are playing West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Moreover, India U-19 players, who recently won the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies, are also in attendance at the stadium.

Amid the live broadcast, India U-19 players were seen taking their seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they looked on to support the senior team. The Indian colts had defeated England U-19 in the final in Antigua on February 5 and won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title for India.

Bowlers Ravi Kumar and Raj Angad Bawa were on fire as they collected four and five wickets each to help dismiss England for 189 runs. In reply, the Indian youngsters romped to an easy victory as they achieved the required total in 47.4 overs with four wickets remaining.

Fresh after lifting the World Cup, the India U-19 players were seen attending India's second ODI versus West Indies in Ahmedabad. Fans on Twitter as well, lauded the move as they were happy to see the youngsters support the senior team.

The pictures of Indian U-19 players overlooking the second ODI are now going viral on social media.

Earlier, skipper of the U-19 team Yash Dhull had revealed that Virat Kohli spoke to the Indian colts ahead of their final versus England. Moreover, the likes of Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant had also wished and supported the Indian youngsters ahead of the summit clash.

As per multiple reports, the India U-19 players will be felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Ahmedabad, after their heroics at the World Cup.