IPL 2021: After winning toss against MS Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson keeps coin yet again

It seems that Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson - since becoming the captain of his side - has had an obsession with pocketing the toss coins.

In the 12th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between RR and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the former team's skipper Sanju Samson was seeing winning the toss and opting to field first.

However, after MS Dhoni had flipped the coin, which fell close to Samson, the Royals' skipper was seen quickly grabbing the coin. He had done the same only a few days ago when his side was against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

#RR have won the toss and they will bowl first against #CSK at The Wankhede.



Follow the game here - https://t.co/gNnQUUgwcg #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/Y5GNIPyfIq

When he was asked earlier why he does it, Samson said he wishes to keep it as a possession and revealed that he was asked to return it as the match referee conveyed to him that it is not allowed.

"The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it. I asked the match-referee if I can have it, but he said no, it is now allowed," Samson said regarding the incident during the post-match presentation ceremony against PBKS.

Perhaps, now that the clash against CSK had a different referee, the skipper tried his luck again tonight and picked it up and went straight to Simon Doull, the broadcaster, to convey his choice having won the toss.

Sanju Samson is like: If I win the toss, I will take the coin. #IPL2021

As for the IPL 2021 season for RR, they went down by merely four runs in a gut-wrenching affair against Punjab Kings. Fortunes for them changed against the Delhi Capitals (DC) when they pulled off a miraculous victory courtesy of David Miller and Chris Morris’ heroics.

As for CSK, they came back with a bang and had defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and 26 balls to spare. They had, however, suffered a comprehensive 7-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their tournament opener.