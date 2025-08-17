'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
After Virender Sehwag, another former Indian player makes shocking revelations about MS Dhoni dropping him from Playing XI, his name is...

Virender Sehwag, in a recent interview, talked about how he was thinking of retiring in 2008 after Dhoni dropped him from Playing XI. Now, another former player has come forward and levied similar allegations on Dhoni

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

After Virender Sehwag, another former Indian player makes shocking revelations about MS Dhoni dropping him from Playing XI, his name is...
Under MS Dhoni's captainship, Team India won many ICC titles

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has recently been making headlines for not his achievements and cricketing skills, but over allegations by former Indian players who believe that it was MS who led to their being dropped from the team, nearly ending their careers early. Recently, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag revealed that he was thinking of retirement in 2008 from ODIs after he was dropped from the Playing XI. Now, another player has come forward and levied similar allegations on Dhoni.

 

Did Dhoni drop another Indian player from Playing XI?

 

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan recently revealed how he was dropped from the team even after he had won a match in Sri Lanka. ''My brother Yusuf Pathan and I had won the match in Sri Lanka. In that match, 60 runs were needed in the last 27–28 balls, and we won from there. If any other player had done this, he would not have been out of the team for a year,'' he said.

 

He even said that after this he talked to head coach Gary Kirsten, to which he replied that ''some decisions are not in my hands.'' Talking about the importance of an all-rounder in the team at that time, Irfan further said, ''The team was looking for an all-rounder to bat at number 7. My brother was a batting all-rounder, and I was a bowling all-rounder. Both were different, but there was space for only one. In today’s time, if you ask whether two all-rounders are needed or not, everyone will say yes.''

 

Meanwhile, after retiring from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni still played the recenty concluded 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there are speculations around him retiring from IPL as well but the wicketkeeper batter will decide his playing future around December this year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
