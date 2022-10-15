Search icon
After Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav posts video of pumping iron ahead of T20 WC, fans go gaga

Virat Kohli had also posted a video of himself, wherein he was seen doing weight training and Suryakumar Yadav has also shared a similar video now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Virat Kohli, SKY sweating it out in the gym before T20 World Cup

Team India players are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022. With sweat, grit and determination, Rohit Sharma and Co are putting in the hard yards as they prepare for the multi-nation showpiece event which will begin on Sunday, October 16, with the round 1 qualifying matches. 

Apart from the collective training drills, and net sessions, players are hitting the gym as well, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav having shared their videos wherein they could be seen doing weight training. 

Kohli is known to love lifting heavy weights, and he often shares videos of himself pumping iron whenever he goes to the gym, similarly, he recently shared a video as he prepared for the upcoming challenge. 

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli gives glorious reply to coach while training after being told 'your time is up'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

After Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav has also shared a video of himself, wherein he can be lifting heavy weights, and doing other exercises as well in the gym. Both Kohli and SKY will be crucial to India's title credentials in Australia. 

"Always a WIP," wrote SKY in the caption of the video which drew reactions from his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, as well as his teammate Shreyas Iyer too. 

"The grind is (on)," wrote MI, along with an emoji, whereas Shreyas praised Yadav and wrote, "Man’s explosion." 

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, full squads, live streaming, venues; ultimate guide of showpiece event

On Saturday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma attended a press conference as ICC hosted Captain's Day ahead of the first qualifying round 1 match of T20 World Cup. 

The 'Hitman' called SKY the 'X-Factor' and praised the 31-year-old's performance for the team throughout this past year. 

"Surya can be our X-Factor. Hope he can continue his great form. He is a very confident player and he has confidence and momentum by his side currently" Rohit stated.

