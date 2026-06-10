After Virat Kohli, is Hardik Pandya also ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs? Here's what we know

Hardik Pandya's availability for India's ODI series against Afghanistan has come under scrutiny after reports suggested he could miss the assignment. With Virat Kohli already unavailable, here's the latest update on Pandya's status and what it means for the Indian team.

Hardik Pandya will miss the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, which kicks off this weekend in Dharamsala. It turns out he picked up a leg strain during training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru earlier this week. That injury means he won’t get the green light from the medical team, sidelining him just as the team needs to lock in its plans.

The selectors had originally added both Hardik and Rohit Sharma to the ODI squad, but they made it clear their inclusion depended on fitness tests for existing injuries. India wrapped up their Test against Afghanistan in just three days, and the idea was for Hardik and Rohit to join the rest of the squad, who are already in Chandigarh, right after.

Details about Hardik’s injury haven’t exactly been public, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia did confirm that he’s been at the Centre of Excellence for rehab. Nitish Kumar Reddy is already with the team and, so far, the BCCI hasn’t made an official announcement ruling Hardik out, but that news seems inevitable.

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Hardik’s been battling injury for months. Even during this year’s IPL, he only managed to play 10 out of 14 matches for Mumbai Indians because of recurring back spasms. After missing a chunk of the season, he returned just in time for the last game, on May 24. On top of that, he’s still recovering from a left ankle injury he picked up during the World Cup in 2023—a setback that came right when India needed reliable all-rounders the most.

Despite these fitness issues, nobody’s questioning Hardik’s importance to the team’s long-term plans. He’s a crucial name for the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. With both the Afghanistan and England ODI series coming up over the next month, the selectors have been strategic about easing him back. That’s why he wasn’t picked for the T20I squad, even though he’s been part of two T20 World Cup-winning squads for India.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar summed it up last week. He said, “Hardik is part of the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series. The main goal is to get him playing well and keep him fit for ODIs—it’s been a while since he played regularly in that format. We’ll try to manage his workload, like we’ve done with Jasprit Bumrah. Rest and rotation, especially with T20s, are part of the plan for Hardik. We want to make sure he’s available—and at his best—when it matters most.”

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