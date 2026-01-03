After Usman Khawaja, will Steve Smith bid adieu to Test cricket? Know what Australia's stand-in captain said

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know

Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'

Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance

Indore water contamination tragedy: IMC springs into action, tankers rush to rescue Bhagirathpura residents

Pakistan-origin player to lead Zimbabwe in ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Check full squad

BCCI takes BIG step against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR amid Bangladesh-IPL row, asks franchise to...

Ikkis box office collection day 2: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer sees 50% fall after strong opening, earns just Rs...

Who is Christian Sturdivant? Teenager arrested by FBI for plotting ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR faces heat over Bangladeshi cricketer, Shashi Tharoor comes in support, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know

Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty

Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026

Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs...

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After Usman Khawaja, will Steve Smith bid adieu to Test cricket? Know what Australia's stand-in captain said

Australia's stand-in skipper finally broke his silence over ongoing chatter around his retirement from the red-ball format of the game. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

After Usman Khawaja, will Steve Smith bid adieu to Test cricket? Know what Australia's stand-in captain said
Steve Smith
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in skipper, has finally broken his silence over reports of him retiring from Test cricket. While addressing a press conference ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, Smith was asked whether he would also follow Usman Khawaja's footsteps and bid adieu to red-ball cricket.

The 36-year-old cricketer said that he is enjoying his cricket at the moment and does not want to think much ahead. ''With Usman dropping off now, he’s one of our experienced players, so it probably wouldn’t be ideal if he and I went out this week. I want to keep playing, so don’t read into that too much. I’m still playing, I’m enjoying it, so we’ll wait and see,'' he said.

''I’m just enjoying my cricket, it’s fun, I feel we’ve got a really good team. The team we’ve had over the past three or four years, making two World Test Championship finals, different people have stood up at different times, it’s never been one or two people getting the job done; it’s been shared across. That’s made us a really good team, so it’s been good to be a part of, and as an older player now, hopefully I can help some of the players coming through and help teach them the game of Test cricket. That’s my role now,'' he added while talking about Australia's upcoming Test games.

Meanwhile, Australia and England are set to lock horns for the 5th and final Ashes Test, starting Sunday, January 4. The match will be played at the iconic SCG, Moore Park. Australia are currently leading the 5-match series 3-1.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know
Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty
Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026
Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs...
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates
Indore water contamination tragedy: IMC springs into action, tankers rush to rescue Bhagirathpura residents
Indore water contamination tragedy: IMC springs into action, tankers rush to res
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement