After Usman Khawaja, will Steve Smith bid adieu to Test cricket? Know what Australia's stand-in captain said

CRICKET
Australia's stand-in skipper finally broke his silence over ongoing chatter around his retirement from the red-ball format of the game. Here's what he said.
Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in skipper, has finally broken his silence over reports of him retiring from Test cricket. While addressing a press conference ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, Smith was asked whether he would also follow Usman Khawaja's footsteps and bid adieu to red-ball cricket.
The 36-year-old cricketer said that he is enjoying his cricket at the moment and does not want to think much ahead. ''With Usman dropping off now, he’s one of our experienced players, so it probably wouldn’t be ideal if he and I went out this week. I want to keep playing, so don’t read into that too much. I’m still playing, I’m enjoying it, so we’ll wait and see,'' he said.
''I’m just enjoying my cricket, it’s fun, I feel we’ve got a really good team. The team we’ve had over the past three or four years, making two World Test Championship finals, different people have stood up at different times, it’s never been one or two people getting the job done; it’s been shared across. That’s made us a really good team, so it’s been good to be a part of, and as an older player now, hopefully I can help some of the players coming through and help teach them the game of Test cricket. That’s my role now,'' he added while talking about Australia's upcoming Test games.
Meanwhile, Australia and England are set to lock horns for the 5th and final Ashes Test, starting Sunday, January 4. The match will be played at the iconic SCG, Moore Park. Australia are currently leading the 5-match series 3-1.