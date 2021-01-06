India vs Australia: After umpiring men's ODI, Claire Polosak to become first female match official in Test cricket

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Monday in several states; check full list

Jasprit Bumrah returns home, set to miss Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Meet BITS Pilani alumnus who leads Rs 52,734 crore company, earlier owned by GOI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Jasprit Bumrah returns home, set to miss Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal

Does increasing sodium intake prevent migraines and severe headaches?

Parle-G story: India's most iconic biscuit brand

Live-action adaptations of anime

5 alternate career options for UPSC aspirants

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Australia: After umpiring men's ODI, Claire Polosak to become first female match official in Test cricket

Australia's Claire Polosak who had become the first woman to officiate in a men's one-day international is now set to become the first female match official in a men’s Test match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 06:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia's Claire Polosak who had become the first woman to officiate in a men's one-day international is now set to become the first female match official in a men’s Test match.

Polosak will take up the fourth umpire’s role in the third Test between India and Australia from Thursday. 

The 32-year-old had umpired when Namibia played Oman in the final of the World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek in 2019.

The match referee will be David Boon of Australia. As per ICC rules for Test matches, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires and from the host country.

The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter, observing the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference, and bringing on new bails.

The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire's position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which the third umpire could take over on-field duties.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli left stunned after being bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Lenovo Tab P12 with 12.7-inch 3K display launched in India, priced at Rs 34,999

Meet the Pakistani mystery fan girl who stole limelight in India-Pakistan Asia cup clash

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Actress Silvina Luna dies after plastic surgery mishap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE