India vs Australia: After umpiring men's ODI, Claire Polosak to become first female match official in Test cricket

Australia's Claire Polosak who had become the first woman to officiate in a men's one-day international is now set to become the first female match official in a men’s Test match.

Polosak will take up the fourth umpire’s role in the third Test between India and Australia from Thursday.

The 32-year-old had umpired when Namibia played Oman in the final of the World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek in 2019.

The match referee will be David Boon of Australia. As per ICC rules for Test matches, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires and from the host country.

The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter, observing the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference, and bringing on new bails.

The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire's position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which the third umpire could take over on-field duties.