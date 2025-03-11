Sakshi Pant is getting married to businessman Ankit Chaudhary. The duo got engaged last year after dating for almost nine years. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was among the attendees at the couple's engagement ceremony in London in January 2024.

After a thrilling Champions Trophy win, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to reunite with MS Dhoni in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand to attend the wedding of wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant. The wedding ceremonies will take place at a secret location in Mussoorie on Tuesday and Wednesday. India skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni are expected to attend the wedding.

Sakshi, who studied in the UK, enjoys a large following on social media courtesy of her travel pictures and trendy outfits. Pant was part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad in which India defeated New Zealand in the final to clinch their third title.

The wicketkeeper-batter survived a near-fatal car crash in December 2022. After undergoing multiple surgeries and extended rehabilitation, he made a comeback to cricket after more than a year and helped India win the T20 World Cup.

On his comeback in Test, he scored a match-winning century against Bangladesh in September 2024, equalling Dhoni’s record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Pant also became the most expensive player in IPL history at the 2025 mega auction after he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 27 crore in Jeddah last November. He surpassed the mark set by Punjab Kings' (PBKS) bid of Rs 26.75 crore to buy Shreyas Iyer just a few minutes earlier. This January, he was officially unveiled as the LSG captain for IPL 2025, starting from March 22.

