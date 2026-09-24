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After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue

The IPL auction is set to return to India after three years with Goa chosen to host the 2027 edition. The move marks a return to India for the league’s marquee auction event after recent editions were held overseas as franchises prepare for the next season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
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Right before India’s men’s team heads into their Asian Games campaign, the BCCI has named the venue for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. After a three-year gap, the auction is finally coming back to India. It’s set for mid-December this year.

The BCCI already announced dates for the 2027 Women’s Premier League as well. The board set September 28 as the last date for IPL teams to submit their player retentions ahead of the auction. Most IPL matches will be played in Mumbai, but the Kotambi Stadium in Varanasi is another possibility.

As for the men’s auction, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said it’ll be held in Goa—most likely on December 15 and 16. Saikia explained, “This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December.”

Dhumal confirmed, “We have finalised Goa. The likely dates are December 15 to 16.” After Kochi in 2023, the auction shifted overseas to Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi, but now the BCCI wants the big event back in India. Dhumal mentioned, “Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don’t get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue.”

Now, about the ‘Impact Player’ rule—nothing’s decided yet. The Governing Council hasn’t made a final call, and another meeting is on the horizon. The BCCI has asked for feedback from franchises, and while most teams aren’t fans, they think it could stick around for another year or two. Some teams say they built their squads around the rule, so they’d like a heads-up before it changes.

Turning to the Women’s Premier League, the 2027 auction will happen in Kochi on October 28. The fifth WPL is scheduled from January 14 to February 7. While the full match schedule isn’t out, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions—both RCB and Mumbai Indians have two WPL titles each. All five teams have to finalize their retentions by September 28, and the BCCI set October 28 for the WPL auction in Kochi.

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