After the loss against Sri Lanka, Can we still witness India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2022?

India vs Pakistan

The Men In Blue had lost their Super 4 round opener against arch-rivals Pakistan National Cricket Team by 5 wickets after failing to defend the target of 182 runs on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.. India will have to depend on the results of the other team to qualify for the final of the marquee tournament.

India and Pakistan have played out two classics in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. India won the group stage match by 5 wickets and Pakistan returned the favour in the Super 4 match by a similar margin on Sunday.

Many were expecting India and Pakistan to meet again in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, but after India lost its first 2 games of the super 4 stage, Is it still possible that we will be able to see this epic clash in the final match of the tournament?

India's Qualification scenario for the Final of Asia Cup:



- Afghanistan beat Pakistan.

- India beat Afghanistan.

- Sri Lanka beat Pakistan.

- NRR should be greater than Afghanistan and Pakistan. September 6, 2022

Well, The answer is NO. Sri Lanka has already won 2 games in the Super 4s stage by beating India and Afghanistan whereas India is yet to win a game and both teams have just one game left in the super 4 stage. Even if India beats Afghanistan and Sri Lanka loses to Pakistan, Srilanka will still have 1 more win.

On the other hand, if India wins against Afghanistan and Pakistan loses both the games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Things will then come to NRR and one team between India and Pakistan will go to the finals. So, therefore, it is certain now that we won't be able to watch India vs Pakistan match in the final of the Asia Cup 2022.