In just a week, India’s contemporary icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have transitioned into one-format players within the national team following their announcements of Test retirements. Rohit stepped down from the Test captaincy along with his retirement last month, while the 36-year-old Kohli made a heartfelt choice to retire from the red-ball format on May 12. Although the absence of these two stars may be challenging to fill, Indian cricket fans are left wondering when this veteran duo will reunite for the Men in Blue.

Previously, Rohit and Kohli had announced their retirement from the T20I format last year after guiding India to victory in the T20 World Cup in Barbados against South Africa. Earlier this year, the experienced players played pivotal roles in India’s Champions Trophy victory in Dubai. Kohli ended up as India’s second-highest run-scorer, highlighted by a century and a match-winning performance against Australia in the semi-final, while Rohit dazzled in the final against New Zealand with a brilliant 76, which also earned him the Player of the Final accolade.

With limited international matches on the horizon, the 38-year-old Rohit and Kohli face an increased challenge to stay motivated as they aim for the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for late 2027. However, prior to that, both players are anticipating a lengthy break from the remainder of the 2025 cricket calendar as the IPL concluded on June 3.

Here’s a glimpse of India’s ODI cricket schedule for 2025-26, where Rohit and Kohli might be seen together once more:

Bangladesh vs India, August 2025 – 3 ODIs (August 17-23)*

Australia vs India, October 2025 – 3 ODIs (October 19-25)

India vs South Africa, Nov-Dec 2025 – 3 ODIs (November 30-December 6)

India vs New Zealand, January 2026 – 3 ODIs

India vs Afghanistan, June 2026 – 3 ODIS

India vs West Indies, September 2026 – 3 ODIs

New Zealand vs India, Oct-Nov 2026 – 3 ODIs

India vs Sri Lanka, December 2026 – 3 ODIs

* – Yet to be confirmed

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play in 2027 World Cup?

Following the Champions Trophy final in Dubai, a month later, Kohli expressed his ambition to focus on the ODI World Cup scheduled in South Africa for 2027. “The Next Big Step? I Don't Know. Maybe Try To Win The Next World Cup 2027,” said Kohli.

In a recent discussion with journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Rohit revealed his desire to seek redemption for the painful defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final during the 2027 tournament, yet he was careful not to fully commit to participating in the ICC event.

"It would be great if that occurs," Rohit remarked regarding his wish to rectify the 2023 loss in 2027. Nevertheless, after a brief moment of reflection, he became cautious about his words and quickly noted that various external factors significantly influence his selection for the team.

"I just told you that I don't think that far ahead. But these are big things. Who wouldn't want to play the World Cup? Would I say I want to sit at home? I would want to play, but a lot of things depend, like my form and how I manage myself," he added.

