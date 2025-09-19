Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

After Team India snub, RCB star slams 150 for India A, shows form before West Indies series

Coming in at number four, he steadied the innings after India A lost early wickets, forging a crucial 228-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel that changed the course of the match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

After Team India snub, RCB star slams 150 for India A, shows form before West Indies series
Australia A is currently touring India and facing off against the India A cricket team. The two teams have already competed in the first unofficial Test match. Shreyas Iyer is at the helm of the home team for the red-ball series, while Nathan McSweenery leads the visitors in these unofficial Tests. The initial unofficial Test held in Lucknow turned out to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams surpassing the 500-run threshold. Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the top scorer in this match, sending a clear message to the selectors ahead of the home series against the West Indies.

Padikkal, who was part of Team India during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scored 150 runs off 281 balls. The left-handed batsman formed a significant partnership of 228 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Dhruv Jurel.

Having made his Test debut against England in early 2024, Padikkal was dropped from Team India following the tour of Australia. However, he has provided a timely reminder to the selectors just before the home Test series against the West Indies, with the squad for the series expected to be announced in the coming days.

Jurel also made a notable contribution with the bat, scoring an impressive 140 runs off 197 balls. He is supporting Iyer in the red-ball series. Narayan Jagadeesan, who was called up to replace Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test against England, contributed 64 runs, while Sai Sudharsan added a solid 73 runs to the total.

Jagadeesan may keep his place in the Test squad if Pant is not fit for the West Indies series. Should the India Test vice-captain be unavailable, Jurel will once again take on the wicketkeeping duties.

Regarding the match, Australia A posted a formidable total of 532 runs. India A declared their innings at 531/7. The match concluded in a draw with Australia A at 56/0 after 16 overs. The second unofficial Test match is scheduled to take place from September 23 to 26, with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj set to join the squad prior to the game.

