CRICKET

After Team India's comprehensive win against West Indies, check latest WTC Points Table

After Team India clinched the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, check the latest World Test Championship Points Table.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

    Shubman Gill-led Team India won the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies on Saturday by an innings and 140 runs. This is India's third win in six matches of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With this win, Team India has surely bettered their points percentage (PCT) in the current WTC cycle. On the other hand, the West Indies continued their losing streak and have lost all four of their matches in the current cycle. India garnered 12 points from the Ahmedabad win whereas the Windies remained the same in the Points Table

     

    Updates WTC Points Table after Ahmedabad Test

     

    Australia - 100 PCT (3 wins out of 3 matches)

    Sri Lanka - 66.67 PCT (1 win out of 2 matches)

    India - 55.56 PCT (3 wins out of 6 matches)

    England - 43.33 PCT (2 wins out of 5 matches)

    Bangladesh - 16.67 PCT (0 wins out of 2 matches)

    West Indies - 0 PCT (0 wins out of 4 matches)

    Pakistan - Yet to Play

    New Zealand - Yet to Play

    South Africa - Yet to Play

     

    IND vs WI 1st Test, Ahmedabad

     

    West Indies won the Toss and elected to bat first at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the decision to bat first turned out to be a nightmare for the visitors as they were bundled out for just 162 runs in the first innings. Indian batters completely decimated the Windies bowling lineup, and three of the batters, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel, smashed centuries in Ahmedabad.

     

    Team India scored 448 runs and declared their innings, leading by 286 runs. The story of the West Indies was similar in the second innings as well, as they got bowled out at 146 in Session 2 of Day 3, ending the game.

