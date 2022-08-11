After snub from Asia Cup 2022, Ishan Kishan posts cryptic Instagram story with rap lyrics

Ishan Kishan not part of Asia Cup squad

The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, and it saw many names not being included.

The event which will be played in UAE from August 27 to 11th September 2022, did see the return of former India skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul but also saw the snub of players like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and even Shikhar Dhawan.

The big-hitting youngster Kishan was not even named in the standby players list which included Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar. Kishan who has been a constant in the Indian team in recent times, saw him lose his place after KL Rahul made a return.

Amid all the talks revolving around the squad, Kishan took to his Instagram story, which has left many to believe it is a response to his snub.

Sharing a photo of himself on his Instagram story, he posted it with a rap song called 'Humble Poet' by Bella. The part of the song Ishan Kishan posted went like, "Meri baat sun mein hate deke kahan jaaunga, Yaa fir esa kahun hate leke badal jaunga".

Have a look:

Talking about his recent form, Ishan was part of India's squad in the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies. However, he failed to impress with his performance.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar