Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has criticized his nation's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for remaining silent on the recent terror attack in India. Kaneria commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the issue in English, sending a clear and powerful message to the world about the threat of terrorism.

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 individuals as armed men targeted tourists. Despite global condemnation from world leaders, Prime Minister Sharif has yet to make a formal statement regarding the incident.

Kaneria has raised concerns about Sharif's silence, questioning why he has not spoken out about the attack. The former cricketer accused the Pakistan PM of harboring and supporting terrorists, highlighting the importance of addressing such acts of violence promptly and decisively.

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you,” wrote Kaneria in a post on his X account.

Almost a day after his initial comments, Danesh Kaneria shared a video of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in Madhubani, Bihar. In the video, Modi is praised for opting to speak in English rather than Hindi, ensuring that his message is heard loud and clear by the global audience.

"I commend Prime Minister @narendramodi for choosing to speak in English during the rally, ensuring that the world hears his warning loud and clear. Hopefully, just like in Gaza, this marks the beginning of the end for terrorism in South Asia," he added.

The recent terror attack in India has reverberated across the nation, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from top athletes towards the families of the victims. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also paid tribute to the victims by observing a minute of silence before Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

