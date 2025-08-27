After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

Despite scoring a maiden ODI century and performing well upon his return to the team, he was dropped without explanation and felt unsupported by Dhoni. He stated that Dhoni's leadership was great but hinted at personal likes and dislikes influencing team selection.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has shared the challenges he encountered throughout his international career, emphasizing that MS Dhoni was not fond of him. Tiwary, who last represented India in a match against Zimbabwe in July 2015, feels he lacked sufficient support from the team management under MS Dhoni's captaincy and believes he could have had more chances to play for India due to his commendable all-round performances.

During the West Indies' tour of India for a multi-format series in 2011, Tiwary delivered an outstanding century in the fifth ODI, contributing to India's 4-1 series victory. His next ODI appearance came in July 2012, where he took four wickets, leading India to a 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka. Despite his reliable performances, Tiwary asserts that he never received the backing of MS Dhoni, who chose to support several other players instead.

“Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe,” Tiwary told Crictracker.

Tiwary believed he was unfairly treated by Dhoni’s choice and feels that, regardless of his performances, he didn’t get the same amount of support and chances as some of his peers.

"I think MS Dhoni, Duncan Fletcher, and the selectors will be the ones who will be able to answer that because till now, I haven't got any answer. Furthermore, I'm not someone who will call up the coach or the selectors or the captain at that time to answer me this. But I've earlier said that whenever I come across to MS Dhoni, definitely I'll ask him what are the main reasons why I was not given the opportunity after scoring 100," he added.

Although Tiwary admires Dhoni's leadership skills, he feels that his own career could have unfolded quite differently had he been afforded the same level of backing that some other players enjoyed during that time. When questioned about whether he received the same kind of support from Dhoni as many other players did, Tiwary candidly shared his perspective.

“There are a lot of players who have a different version of how Dhoni used to back his players. In my experience, see, I can only share my experience, what has happened to me. If he had really backed his players, then he would have definitely backed me because I performed in that particular match and over a period of time,” Tiwary said.

Tiwary never had the opportunity to play Test cricket for India. However, he has been a key player for Bengal in red-ball cricket, accumulating a total of 10,195 runs across 148 matches, with a personal best of 303*. Remarkably, he came out of retirement to captain Bengal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy, concluding his career with a match against Bihar, which they won by an innings and 204 runs. In the IPL, he has played for the Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Punjab Kings (KXIP).

Also read| How rich is R Ashwin? A look at CSK legend’s net worth, car collection and brand endorsements