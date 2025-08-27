After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of stations of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...

Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

Despite scoring a maiden ODI century and performing well upon his return to the team, he was dropped without explanation and felt unsupported by Dhoni. He stated that Dhoni's leadership was great but hinted at personal likes and dislikes influencing team selection.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has shared the challenges he encountered throughout his international career, emphasizing that MS Dhoni was not fond of him. Tiwary, who last represented India in a match against Zimbabwe in July 2015, feels he lacked sufficient support from the team management under MS Dhoni's captaincy and believes he could have had more chances to play for India due to his commendable all-round performances.

    During the West Indies' tour of India for a multi-format series in 2011, Tiwary delivered an outstanding century in the fifth ODI, contributing to India's 4-1 series victory. His next ODI appearance came in July 2012, where he took four wickets, leading India to a 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka. Despite his reliable performances, Tiwary asserts that he never received the backing of MS Dhoni, who chose to support several other players instead.

    “Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe,” Tiwary told Crictracker.

    Tiwary believed he was unfairly treated by Dhoni’s choice and feels that, regardless of his performances, he didn’t get the same amount of support and chances as some of his peers.

    "I think MS Dhoni, Duncan Fletcher, and the selectors will be the ones who will be able to answer that because till now, I haven't got any answer. Furthermore, I'm not someone who will call up the coach or the selectors or the captain at that time to answer me this. But I've earlier said that whenever I come across to MS Dhoni, definitely I'll ask him what are the main reasons why I was not given the opportunity after scoring 100," he added.

    Although Tiwary admires Dhoni's leadership skills, he feels that his own career could have unfolded quite differently had he been afforded the same level of backing that some other players enjoyed during that time. When questioned about whether he received the same kind of support from Dhoni as many other players did, Tiwary candidly shared his perspective.

    “There are a lot of players who have a different version of how Dhoni used to back his players. In my experience, see, I can only share my experience, what has happened to me. If he had really backed his players, then he would have definitely backed me because I performed in that particular match and over a period of time,” Tiwary said.

    Tiwary never had the opportunity to play Test cricket for India. However, he has been a key player for Bengal in red-ball cricket, accumulating a total of 10,195 runs across 148 matches, with a personal best of 303*. Remarkably, he came out of retirement to captain Bengal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy, concluding his career with a match against Bihar, which they won by an innings and 204 runs. In the IPL, he has played for the Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Punjab Kings (KXIP).

    Also read| How rich is R Ashwin? A look at CSK legend’s net worth, car collection and brand endorsements

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Sanjay Dutt's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: From Rs 3.71 crore Maybach to Rolls Royce, Dubai mansion, Mumbai properties, a look at Baba's luxury life
    Sanjay's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: A look at Baba's luxury life
    'Cancer is real': Australia's World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked
    'Cancer is real': Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked
    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case
    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case
    Viral video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, superstar's wife tells media 'aap log controversy..'
    Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours
    Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich
    Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin st
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE