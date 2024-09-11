After Shakib Al Hasan, Ex-Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza booked for...

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been implicated in connections to the attacks on students during recent unrest in the country. Mashrafe's father, Golam Mortaza Swapan, was also among the 90 individuals accused in the case filed by Sheikh Mostafa AL-Muzahidur Rahman Palash at the Narail Sadar police station on September 10.

According to the case statement, Mashrafe and his father participated in a rally at Narail intersection on Sunday, August 4. Subsequently, on August 6, Mashrafe's residence was reportedly set ablaze as Bangladesh grappled with ongoing protests, leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepping down and leaving the country.

Previously, the experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was implicated in a murder case amidst political unrest, along with 146 others. The case was filed by Rafiqul Islam, the father of Mohammed Rubel, who lost his life during the protests, at the Adabor police station in Dhaka.

Despite the controversy, Shakib continued to represent Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in Pakistan, where he played a crucial role in their 2-0 series victory. His dedication to the team did not go unnoticed, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto commending him for his commitment to the game despite facing personal challenges.

Following the series, Shakib traveled to England to play for Surrey in a County Championship match against Somerset at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. He put on an impressive performance with the ball, taking 4 wickets in the first innings.

Next on Shakib's agenda is a trip to India to participate in a two-match Test series, set to kick off on Thursday, September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

