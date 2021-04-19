Search icon
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR: After Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form continues, netizens suggest Robin Uthappa as replacement

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 5 runs against Punjab and 10 off 13 balls against Rajasthan Royals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had got off to a losing start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but soon bounced back in the tournament with a comprehensive 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PKBS). 

However, while CSK has managed to provide an all-around performance, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance has been questioned by critics and fans.

Gaikwad scored 5 runs off 16 balls against Punjab and also failed to score big against Delhi in the opening match. In the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he scored 10 off 13 balls.

While the 2020 season proved to be a game-changer for Gaikwad, the 14th edition is surely not going in his favour. Seeing him get out again cheaply, fans want to see experienced campaigner Robin Uthappa come in as his replacement.

As for the clash between CSK and RR, the Rajasthan franchise took nine wickets as Chennai scored 188. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have changed the game in their favour after the onslaught of Jos Butler.

RR have already lost 7 wickets and have scored 100 after 15 overs. Butler was out for 49 and he has been the top scorer for his side till now.

