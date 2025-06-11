The 22-year-old batter will play in four County Championship matches with Hampshire. This is his first experience playing county cricket. He is considered one of India's promising players in all formats of the game.

India's remarkable left-handed batsman Tilak Varma is poised to play for Hampshire in the County Championship after being approached by the English club, as stated in a release from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Wednesday. The 22-year-old, who is from Hyderabad and plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has participated in 25 T20 internationals and four ODIs for India, accumulating 749 and 68 runs respectively.

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad International player Mr. N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League," HCA said in a release.

Varma has also competed in 18 First-Class matches, scoring 1,204 runs with a top score of 121 and an average of 50.16. His record includes five centuries and four half-centuries.

Tilak made his debut for India in 2023 and has since played in four ODIs and 25 T20Is. He has positioned himself as an essential part of India’s T20I team, accumulating 749 runs, which includes two centuries, with an outstanding average of 49.93.

In the IPL 2025 season, Tilak accumulated 343 runs over 16 matches, which included two fifties, during what was a relatively subdued season for the Mumbai Indians batsman.

In addition, Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to join Yorkshire for five matches in the County Championship's Division One, as well as the One-Day Cup. Gaikwad will integrate with the Yorkshire team prior to their County match against Surrey in Scarborough in July and will stay with the squad until the season concludes, according to the club's website.

The 28-year-old is currently part of the India A team touring England, where they have played two unofficial four-day Tests against the England Lions. Their final task will be an intra-squad four-day match in Beckenham against the senior team from June 13-16.

