Cricket

CRICKET

After Rs 18 crore trade to CSK, Sanju Samson drops massive MS Dhoni remark: 'Want to support him'

Sanju Samson sparked massive buzz after joining CSK with a sensational remark on MS Dhoni, saying he “wants to support him” in every way possible. His statement instantly went viral, igniting excitement among Chennai fans as anticipation grows for the duo’s on-field partnership.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

After Rs 18 crore trade to CSK, Sanju Samson drops massive MS Dhoni remark: 'Want to support him'
India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has shared his enthusiasm about the prospect of playing under MS Dhoni's leadership for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Samson will play for CSK in the forthcoming season of the lucrative league after being traded from his previous team, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), for a sum of Rs 18 Crore. In a video released by CSK on their YouTube channel, Samson expressed his excitement about playing under Dhoni's captaincy, commending him as a calm, composed, and approachable leader, and conveyed his readiness to support him in any capacity.

"I want to play with him as a captain. I want to be with him as a leader. I want to support him in whatever way he wants me to. So, very much looking forward to playing with him. I kind of connect with him a bit more. Because I feel he is a bit calm, composed and easy-going guy," Samson said.

Samson mentioned that both domestic and international cricketers have told him that the CSK dressing room is among the finest in the IPL, and he has received numerous positive remarks about it.

"One thing which I have heard from each and every Indian cricketer, each and every domestic cricketer, and also the international players, that CSK dressing room is one of the finest dressing rooms in IPL is what I've heard. So I've heard lots and lots of great things," the wicketkeeper batter said.

Samson conveyed his respect for CSK, referring to it as one of the largest and most successful franchises in the IPL with a rich history of victories. He stated that he has been looking forward to joining the team for the last five months and feels lucky to don the yellow jersey.

"So CSK, right from the first day of me playing in IPL, I think CSK has been one of the biggest franchises my team has played against. So whenever we played against CSK, we could see how big the franchise is, how big the team is, how champion team they are, how many championships they have won, they have a winning legacy. So, these are the things which come very naturally to my mind when I think about CSK," he added further.

Also read| Watch: Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal turn 'captains' for fun cricket faceoff ahead of their wedding
