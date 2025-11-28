After Royal Challengers Bengaluru, another title-winning IPL franchise put on sale as valuations skyrocket

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru made headlines, another title-winning IPL franchise has now been put on sale amid a massive valuation surge sweeping through the league. Rising investor interest and booming team prices have triggered one of the biggest ownership shake-ups in IPL history.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) search for a new buyer, another franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reportedly been put up for sale. Harsh Goenka, brother of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, disclosed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Rajasthan Royals are also on the market. Currently, the franchise is owned by the Royals Sports Group (Emerging Media Sporting Holdings Limited), which possesses a 65% stake. Minority stakes are held by Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners.

"I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale- RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in the rich valuations today. So two teams for sale and 4/5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers- will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or USA?," he wrote on X.

I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale- RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in the rich valuations today. So two teams for sale and 4/5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers- will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or USA? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 27, 2025

Reports indicate that Diageo, the parent company of United Spirits Limited, is aiming for a valuation of approximately USD 2 billion for RCB. The sports business contributed 8.3 percent to the company's total profit in the last financial year ending March 31, 2025. There are claims that vaccine mogul Adar Poonawalla is keen on acquiring the sports business. While the sale is anticipated to be finalized by March 31, 2026, the franchise is expected to participate in player bidding and the WPL auction on November 27.

In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, Diageo referred to it as a 'Strategic Review of the Investment Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL),' a wholly owned subsidiary of United Spirits Ltd, which is Diageo's Indian arm.

"United Spirits Ltd. ("USL") is initiating a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. RCSPL's business comprises ownership of the "Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)" franchise teams that participate in the Men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually," the company stated in the disclosure.

Crucially, the disclosure mentioned that it 'expected the process will conclude by March 31st, 2026.'

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Royals might not host their matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the upcoming season of the lucrative T20 league.

The team has begun exploring options to establish a new base outside the state, as per Cricbuzz. The MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, has emerged as a potential venue, although the team has yet to issue an official statement regarding this matter.

The report additionally mentioned that the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) must clarify if the facility is suitable for hosting the franchise, emphasizing that the BCCI will ultimately have the final decision, even if a significant development like this is initiated.

The ongoing conflict between the team and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is reportedly the reason behind the major shift in base. Tensions escalated when RCA ad hoc committee convenor Jaideep Bihani accused the Royals of match-fixing, a claim that the team strongly refuted.

Should RR’s home base transition to Pune, the city is anticipated to accommodate at least four of their home matches, while the remaining three are likely to take place in Guwahati in the Northeast.

The MCA Stadium last hosted an IPL match in 2022, during a season that was limited to three venues in Mumbai and Pune, with the Playoffs conducted in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

