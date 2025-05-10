Recently, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Now, some reports suggest that Virat Kohli has also expressed his desire to quit Test cricket. Let's find out.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his desire to retire from the Test format ahead of the England tour. Some reports suggest that Kohli communicated his decision to the BCCI a couple of days ago and is most likely to be unavailable for the upcoming 5-match Test series in England.

After Kohli decided to close the red-ball chapter of his career, the BCCI has reportedly urged the star player to reconsider his decision. However, there have been no reports that Kohli will look to overturn his decision. Recently, Kohli also hinted that the 2025 Australia tour might turn out to be his last trip. ''I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past,'' Kohli said at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

Virat Kohli's Test career

Virat Kohli has played 123 Tests for India and has scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. In his career, he has smashed 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. Apart from the red-ball game, Kohli has scored 14,181 runs in ODIs and 4,188 runs in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma's retirement announcement

Recently, Rohit Sharma also officially closed his red-ball chapter and announced the news on his social media handles. ''Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. "It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,'' Rohit wrote in his post.

Later, BCCI also confirmed the news with a statement that Rohit has called it quits to the longest format of the game.