CRICKET

After RCB stint, Dinesh Karthik takes over as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise

After completing his stint with RCB, Dinesh Karthik has stepped into a major coaching role, taking charge as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise. The move marks a significant shift in his post-playing career as he transitions into a full-time leadership role.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

After RCB stint, Dinesh Karthik takes over as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his career. Recently transitioning into coaching roles within the IPL, he is now set to take his expertise abroad as he has been appointed as the mentor and batting coach for the London Spirit for the 2026 Hundred season. This marks his first venture into a support role outside of India’s franchise system.

This move bears the unmistakable influence of RCB. Mo Bobat, the director of cricket for London Spirit, along with head coach Andy Flower, relied heavily on Karthik during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s triumphant campaign in 2025. They are now bringing him to Lord’s, believing that the clarity he provided to Bengaluru’s batting lineup can be mirrored in the 100-ball format.

Bobat was effusive in his praise upon welcoming Karthik. He described him as “a truly original thinker” and underscored the significance of his extensive experience in both the IPL and international cricket. More crucially, he pointed out the intangible benefits of Karthik’s presence: the infectious energy, seamless communication, and enthusiasm that can elevate a dressing room.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome DK to London Spirit,” Bobat said. “He is an original thinker with vast experience in short-format cricket. His energy and enthusiasm lift everyone around him, and bringing in someone of his stature shows the level of support we want to provide our players.”

For Karthik, this role holds deep emotional significance. Working at Lord’s, the venue where he made his debut for India and concluded his Test career, is a dream come true for him. He also expressed admiration for the ambition demonstrated by the MCC and Spirit’s ownership group, which played a pivotal role in his decision to spend the summer of 2026 in England.

“What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit,” Karthik said. “The plans and ambition shared by Mo, MCC and the Tech Titans immediately stood out to me. Spending an English summer at Lord’s is a dream come true. I’m looking forward to the squad coming together and working with some exceptional cricketers next year.”

London Spirit are optimistic that this blend of familiarity and fresh insight will enable them to achieve new heights. Despite not having reached a final in the five seasons of The Hundred, the squad boasts ample experience to compete, featuring a solid core of players including David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jamie Smith, Ashton Turner, and Jamie Overton.

Also read| Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list

Also read| Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list
