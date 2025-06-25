On the day of the IPL final, Kohli had already greeted his former RCB teammate and close friend AB de Villiers, who was present in the stands in Ahmedabad to cheer for the team. The embrace shared between the two RCB legends evoked nostalgia for fans.

Former South African cricket star AB De Villiers is poised to return to the sport following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB triumphed over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling final to secure the title for the first time. In addition, former RCB player De Villiers, along with several other legendary cricketers, is gearing up for an exhilarating comeback on the field in the World Championship of Legends 2025. Alongside De Villiers, Chris Morris and Hashim Amla will form a strong South Africa Champions team for the tournament, which is expected to evoke nostalgia among cricket enthusiasts.

In addition to these icons, other dynamic players such as Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, and Aaron Phangiso will also participate in the league, which promises to deliver thrilling action and excitement.

AB de Villiers said, "There's nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who've always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket's spirit-and we're here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win."

Amandeep Singh, Founder of Game Changers & Owner of South Africa Champions, shared, "This squad is crafted to ignite passion and inspire fans worldwide. Legends like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, and JP Duminy carry a legacy that echoes across generations. We are truly honoured to have them lead our campaign in WCL 2025, and we are confident the South Africa Champions will set the tournament ablaze."

Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions, shared, "It's a privilege to bring these legends back together. The South Africa Champions represent everything that's bold, competitive, and passionate about the sport. We're not just playing-we're making history again."

Authorized by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends stands as a top-tier global T20 league that unites the most legendary figures in the sport. Combining a sense of nostalgia with high-level competition, WCL serves as a homecoming for legends while creating new memories both on and off the field.

