IPL 2021: After Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals offer Rs 1.5 crore to NCR based NGO's to help fight COVID-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, has stepped in to support the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation, and the Uday Foundation.

The donation will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID Wellness Kits. "In this hour of crisis, Delhi Capitals stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID19 have been inspiring, to say the least. We are honored to extend our support to Hemkunt Foundation, and the stellar work that they continue to do," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

ANNOUNCEMENT Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation. #DilDikhaDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/5brZ3o2NnP — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

"Our team is working tirelessly to help thousands of critical patients every day. We are grateful to Delhi Capitals and its patrons for this generous contribution that will surely make a significant difference to many lives," said Harteerath Singh, Community Development Director at Hemkunt Foundation. Hemkunt Foundation has been working round the clock to supply oxygen cylinders to those in need. The NGO has launched two initiatives -- distribution drives of oxygen cylinders, and a 24-hour drive-through, where patients who need oxygen can directly come in their cars, with an additional provision for medical tents for critical cases".

Meanwhile, the Uday Foundation is running a campaign to distribute oxygen concentrators to the city's most vulnerable population, who are struggling to find hospital beds. The organisation is also helping homeless people across the city by providing them meals and wellness kits to safeguard themselves against the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of the Covid-19 virus.

Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.