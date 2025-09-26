After Rahul Dravid's exit, former Sri Lankan cricketer to serve as head coach for Rajasthan Royals, his name is...

A former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter is all set to take the full charge of coaching staff of Rajasthan Royals after the exit of Rahul Dravid. Know more about him below.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have found a new head coach after Rahul Dravid decided to part ways from the franchise ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara will be serving as the head coach of RR for the upcoming edition of IPL. Sangakkara has been RR's director of Cricket since 2021 and now he will be taking the full charge of the coaching staff. He joined RR in 2021 and under his watch, RR has made it to the Playoffs twice in four years. In the 2022 edition of IPL, RR even made it to the Finals, for the first time since winning the inaugural season in 2008.

Rahul Dravid's stint with RR

Rahul Dravid signed a multi-year contract with RR, but his tenure was short-lived as he decided to part ways with the franchise after the conclusion of the 2025 edition of IPL. Not only this, Dravid was even 'offered a broader position' but he had 'chosen not to take'.

Sangakkara's plan for next IPL season

Kumar Sangakkara will be backed by Vikram Rathour as assistant coach and Shane Bond as bowling coach. His first task will be selecting a perfect skipper for the franchise as Sanju Samson has earlier requested to be released ahead of the next season's auction. He conveyed his decision to the RR management soon after IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson's stint with RR

Samson first joined RR in 2013 and represented the franchise till 2015. He then moved to Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) but returned to RR in the 2018 edition. He took over as skipper in 2021. Samson was among the six players retained by RR ahead of the previous IPL Auction. For those unveresed, RR managed to win just four games out of 14 in the previous edition of IPL.

(With ANI inputs)