Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle

Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavish Bandra home and more

After Rahul Dravid's exit, former Sri Lankan cricketer to serve as head coach for Rajasthan Royals, his name is...

This Maharani organises world's 'best' Garba at world's largest house; slays ghagra-choli look, her name is...; check pics

As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s top 10 most powerful missiles; among China, Russia, US, who dominates in power?

Aamir Khan becomes emotional on Zubeen Garg's demise, pens heartfelt note for 'Ya Ali' singer: 'His voice will remain unmatched'

Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle

Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his career, still owns Rs 1,450 crore net worth; he is...

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his c

Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavish Bandra home and more

Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After Rahul Dravid's exit, former Sri Lankan cricketer to serve as head coach for Rajasthan Royals, his name is...

A former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter is all set to take the full charge of coaching staff of Rajasthan Royals after the exit of Rahul Dravid. Know more about him below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

After Rahul Dravid's exit, former Sri Lankan cricketer to serve as head coach for Rajasthan Royals, his name is...
Rahul Dravid was the head coach of RR for IPL 18 season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have found a new head coach after Rahul Dravid decided to part ways from the franchise ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara will be serving as the head coach of RR for the upcoming edition of IPL. Sangakkara has been RR's director of Cricket since 2021 and now he will be taking the full charge of the coaching staff. He joined RR in 2021 and under his watch, RR has made it to the Playoffs twice in four years. In the 2022 edition of IPL, RR even made it to the Finals, for the first time since winning the inaugural season in 2008.

 

Rahul Dravid's stint with RR

 

Rahul Dravid signed a multi-year contract with RR, but his tenure was short-lived as he decided to part ways with the franchise after the conclusion of the 2025 edition of IPL. Not only this, Dravid was even 'offered a broader position' but he had 'chosen not to take'.

 

Sangakkara's plan for next IPL season

 

Kumar Sangakkara will be backed by Vikram Rathour as assistant coach and Shane Bond as bowling coach. His first task will be selecting a perfect skipper for the franchise as Sanju Samson has earlier requested to be released ahead of the next season's auction. He conveyed his decision to the RR management soon after IPL 2025.

 

Sanju Samson's stint with RR

 

Samson first joined RR in 2013 and represented the franchise till 2015. He then moved to Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) but returned to RR in the 2018 edition. He took over as skipper in 2021. Samson was among the six players retained by RR ahead of the previous IPL Auction. For those unveresed, RR managed to win just four games out of 14 in the previous edition of IPL.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Communal clash erupts in Gujarat during Garba over social media status, shops vandalised, vehicles torched, several injured, Watch
Communal clash erupts in Gujarat during Garba over social media status...
Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coming days, check here to know details
Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall
Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint
Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s
BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...
Delhi HC supports AR Rahman in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute
BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE