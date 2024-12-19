Similar to Ashwin, MS Dhoni also announced his retirement during a tour of Australia, after a drawn Test match.

When Ravichandran Ashwin abruptly announced his retirement from the Indian cricket team after the third Test against Australia, former India coach Ravi Shastri couldn't help but recollect MS Dhoni's surprise departure during his stint.

Dhoni, like Ashwin, chose to retire mid-series with only one Test remaining. Dhoni's retirement was particularly stunning given that he was leading the team at the time, requiring Virat Kohli to take over as captain for the final Test in Sydney, despite the fact that the series had already been lost. The surprising nature of Dhoni's retirement was heightened by India's tie in the Test at the MCG.

Reflecting on that momentous day in Melbourne, following the drawn Test at the MCG, Shastri recalled that Dhoni had asked to address the squad. They expected Dhoni to congratulate the team on their great performance in holding Australia to a draw, but were startled when he instead announced his retirement.

“Dhoni didn’t wait. I was the coach. He said, Ravi, I need to have a chat with the boys for five minutes. Since we drew the game at the MCG, I said, sure. I thought he would say, ‘Boys, well done’. Instead, he just said, ‘Thank you. I’m done with this,'” Shastri said on SEN Radio.

Shastri expressed his profound shock upon hearing the announcement. “There’s one Test match to go back. He just, you know, just walked up there. Five-minute speech. No tantrums, no shenanigans. ‘I’m done. Thank you very much for your support. You know, I won’t be there in Sydney, but my total support for you guys.’ Because after that was the World Cup. And he was the captain of the World Cup side.”

Shastri described the dressing-room mood, noting that none of the players even those he spent time with were aware that Dhoni was set to announce his retirement at the MCG.

“I looked around the dressing room. I asked players if he had had a chat with them. No one had a clue. Even the guys who went out or spent time with him three days before that. No one had a clue he’s going to come and say what he did. And he had played 94 or 95 Test matches. Normally, you know, in India, a player of his stature, if he plays his 100th Test match and they had given that Test match to say Ranchi, the whole town would have been there at the ground to celebrate that 100th Test… But none of that stuff for him. He just said, ‘I want to pack my bags. I’m done with whites,'” he added.

