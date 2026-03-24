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After PSL exit, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson joins CSK as Nathan Ellis' replacement for IPL 2026

The right-arm Australian pacer has become the third player, after Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, to ditch the PSL and join the Indian Premier League.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

After PSL exit, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson joins CSK as Nathan Ellis' replacement for IPL 2026
Spencer Johnson joins CSK as Nathan Ellis' replacement
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Australian pacer Spencer Johnson, who withdrew his name from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reportedly withdrew from PSL's Quetta Gladiators on March 15, citing personal reasons, and joined CSK for the 2026 season for Rs 1.5 crore.

 

In IPL, Spencer Johnson has previously been associated with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2024 and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2025. Johnson has become the third player so far who ditched PSL to join IPL after Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. Interestingly, this is the second consecutive year when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to clash directly with the cash-rich tournament.

 

Last year, South Africa's Corbin Bosch pulled out from PSL to join the Mumbai Indians (MI), following which PCB banned him for a year. Mohsin Naqvi, chief of PCB and also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, earlier said, ''We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year too, and the same will happen this time. Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because, if players are going there, we are also getting excellent players here. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window in the year.''

 

Spencer Johnson to replace Nathan Ellis

 

Just ahead of the IPL 2026, Nathan Ellis suffered a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the entire tournament. He was signed by CSK as a key death-over bowler. He was retained by the Chennai-based franchise for Rs 2 crore to boost its death bowling. He was previously associated with Punjab Kings (PBKS) from 2021 to 2024.

 

After his injury, he has been replaced by another Australian pacer, Spencer Johnson, for Rs 1.5 crore.

 

 

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Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after Priyadarshan offered him Shyam's role in Hera Pheri: 'Let Suniel Shetty be the hero'
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