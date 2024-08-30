After proposing Virat Kohli, allegedly dating Arjun Tendulkar this star England cricketer marries her girlfriend

The couple, who got engaged last year in South Africa, celebrated their love with a small and intimate wedding surrounded by close friends and family.

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently tied the knot with her long-time partner Georgie Hodge on August 22 in a beautiful ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London.

Both Wyatt, 33, and Hodge, a sports agent, looked stunning in matching all-white bridal gowns, beaming with joy as they exchanged vows.

Wyatt shared some gorgeous pictures from their special day on social media, capturing the love and happiness of the occasion. In one post, she wrote: "22.08.24 Mrs & Mrs Wyatt-Hodge," along with a white heart, showing her excitement for this new chapter in her life.

Danielle Wyatt is well-known in India, especially after she famously proposed to Virat Kohli on social media back in 2014 with a tweet that said, "Kohli marry me"!!

She is also close friends with Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Their friendship goes way back to the late 2010s when Wyatt bowled to a 10-year-old Arjun in the nets. Over the years, their bond has only grown stronger, and they are now known to be great friends.

In 2022, Wyatt shared an Instagram story featuring Arjun Tendulkar enjoying lunch in Soho, London. The photo quickly went viral, sparking rumors of Tendulkar dating Wyatt and causing a stir on the internet.

Good to see my little mate for a Nandos yesterday pic.twitter.com/K9V4bC2OGS — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) June 28, 2022

However, after sometime Danni Wyatt announced her engagement with her long-time girlfriend Georgia Hodge putting an end to all the baseless rumours of her supposed romantic relationship with Arjun Tendulkar.

Wyatt and Hodge have a strong relationship built on dedication and mutual support.

From Wyatt's fun early career moments, like when she went viral for proposing to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli in a tweet, to Hodge's impactful role in women's football, their love story shows their commitment to each other and their sports.

Their wedding is not just a celebration of their union, but also a sign of the growing acceptance of love in all its forms within the cricket community.

