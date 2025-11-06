FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

After PM Modi's interaction, President Droupadi Murmu felicitates World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated India’s Women’s World Cup-winning team at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a day after their special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The champions were honoured for their historic triumph, marking another proud moment for Indian women’s cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 05:13 PM IST

After PM Modi's interaction, President Droupadi Murmu felicitates World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The victorious Indian women’s cricket team, celebrating their groundbreaking win at the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, was warmly welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, November 6. This meeting honored the team’s remarkable success, where the side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, triumphed over South Africa in the final held at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

During the gathering, President Murmu extended her congratulations to the players, recognizing their incredible achievement of overcoming the seven-time world champions, Australia, in the semi-finals. She praised their resilience, teamwork, and ability to maintain composure under pressure, stating that their significant victory not only created sporting history but also bolstered India’s confidence in its sporting prowess.

“Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,” The President posted on social media.

Recognizing the vital contributions of the coaching and support staff, President Murmu conveyed her appreciation to the head coach, as well as the bowling and fielding coaches, along with the entire backroom team whose dedication played a significant role in achieving this historic victory.

As the ceremony came to a close, she extended her best wishes to the players for their future endeavors and encouraged them to uphold the same spirit of excellence and unity that led to this national triumph. She emphasized that this victory is a reflection of hard work, discipline, and the united strength of Indian women in sports.

In a notable event, the team had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5 at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of INR 51 crore in recognition of their achievements in the global tournament.

During a group interaction, PM Modi engaged with the players and support staff, where the team presented him with a signed Indian team jersey featuring the name 'Namo 1'.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared that this visit was especially poignant. She reminisced about the team's encounter with the Prime Minister in 2017, following their near miss at the Women’s ODI World Cup. She expressed her happiness that this time they arrived as champions and voiced her aspiration to return in the future with even more accolades.

Also read| Pratika Rawal spotted with World Cup medal despite injury exit: Did ICC make special exception for India batter?

Also read| Pratika Rawal spotted with World Cup medal despite injury exit: Did ICC make special exception for India batter?
