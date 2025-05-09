Check the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC)'s qualification scenarios for the next round in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match between PBKS and DC was called off in Dharamsala due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) match on Thursday, May 8, was cancelled due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Due to this cancelation, both teams were given one point each, taking PBKS to the third spot in the Point Table with 7 victories and 16 points. On the other hand, DC are in the 5th spot with victories and 14 points.

Playoff scenarios for PBKS and DC

Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS need just one win out of their remaining two matches in IPL 2025. However, if they lose both their games, they still will be possessing Playoff qualification chances as they have already secured 16 points, but will be dependent on the Net Run Rate (NRR) of other teams.

On the other hand, Axar Patel-led DC must secure victories in both their remaining matches, which will bring them to 18 points. However, if they win one and lose one, they will still retain a chance, but will be dependent on the outcomes of other teams. If DC lose both its remaining matches, one against Gujarat Titans (GT) and one with Mumbai Indians (MI), it will signify the end of their tournament.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently sitting at the top of the Points Table. Both teams need just one win out of their remaining three match to secure their spot in the Playoffs.

India-Pakistan conflict

On Thursday night, the Pakistan army targeted several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, but their attacks were successfully foiled by India's air defence systems, with the armed forces saying no damage had been caused. Earlier, India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK was targeted through precision strikes.