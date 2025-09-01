Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After parting ways with Rajasthan Royals, will Rahul Dravid join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach ahead of IPL 2026?

Last week, Rajasthan Royals officially announced on social media that head coach Rahul Dravid has decided not to continue with the franchise despite being offered a bigger role for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

    Even after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul Dravid made headlines recently after he parted ways with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) from the position of head coach. The Jaipur-based franchise took to its social media handles to announce the news of Rahul Dravid's decision, thanking him for his contribution. However, several reports are now making rounds regarding the possibility of Dravid joining Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026.

    A few weeks ago, KKR's head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, decided not to continue with the post. This is being considered the main reason behind reports of the Kolkata-based franchise's approaching Dravid for the vacant post.

    As per a report in The Telegraph, there is no guarantee that Dravid would accept the offer, but CEO Venky Mysore, who is currently in the West Indies for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) might talk to the Indian veteran to bring him on board.

    Apart from this, former RCB star player AB de Villiers said that it might not have been Dravid's decision to quit the franchise, but the 'team's management kind of call'. ''They gave him an option to have a broader role in the team, which he turned down. Maybe he was upset, and he wanted to still be involved in that dugout. Maybe it was his call. But Rahul leaves big footsteps behind and big shoes to fill. He is a larger-than-life kind of character and knows a lot about the game,'' ABD said in a video on his YouTube channel. 

    Rahul Dravid's stint with Rajasthan Royals

     

    Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of RR on a multi-year contract. He was part of the franchise for five years, from 2011 to 2015, and also led the side in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Later, he mentored the Royals in the next two seasons.

     

     

