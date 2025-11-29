After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new cricket assignment

After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar has taken up a surprising new role, now playing as an opener in his latest cricket assignment. His shift in position has caught fans’ attention and sparked fresh discussion about his evolving career path and future potential.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, has embarked on a new journey after parting ways with the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2026. Arjun, who initially joined MI during the IPL 2021 mini-auction, was retained by the franchise during the IPL 2022 and 2025 mega-auctions. Prior to the IPL 2026 mini-auction, MI traded him to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is set to assume a new role in T20 cricket before the upcoming season and has hinted at the opportunity to display his new skills in the IPL.

In domestic cricket, Arjun represents Goa and is currently opening the innings for them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed batsman faced the new ball alongside Ishaan Gadekar in their match against Uttar Pradesh.

In this match, Arjun scored 28 runs off 22 balls, contributing to Goa's total of 172. With a strike rate of 127.27, he struck 4 fours during his innings. Sharing the new ball with Vasuki Koushik, Arjun was brought into the attack in the second over, conceding 29 runs in 2.2 overs as Uttar Pradesh successfully chased down the target of 173 in 18.2 overs.

In Goa's second match against Chandigarh, Arjun was run out for 14 runs off 9 balls. Despite his batting struggles, he excelled with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs.

Thanks to a collective bowling effort from the Goa team, they bowled out Chandigarh for 121 runs, securing a significant 52-run victory. Arjun, who made headlines by scoring a century on his Ranji Trophy debut in 2022, is demonstrating his all-round capabilities in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which could potentially earn him a spot in the playing XI for the IPL.

Since 2024, Arjun has not participated in the IPL. After remaining on the bench during IPL 2021 and 2022, he finally got his opportunity in 2023, playing four matches that season. In IPL 2024, he appeared in just one game, scoring 13 runs off 9 balls in his only innings for MI during the 2023 season.

