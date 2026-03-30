After Dhoni, is Sanju Samson future of CSK? CEO Kashi Vishwanathan sparks speculation

Samson, who joined CSK from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-profile trade, has been in excellent form, and his appointment as wicketkeeper-keeper in Dhoni's absence is seen as a significant development.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is on the cusp of a significant transition phase with MS Dhoni missing the opening weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain. Sanju Samson is set to take over the wicketkeeping duties, and CEO Kashi Vishwanathan's recent comments have fueled speculation about a potential shift in the franchise's structure.

Dhoni's absence provides CSK with an opportunity to experiment and test their plans for life beyond the legendary captain.

Samson, who joined CSK from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-profile trade, has been in excellent form, and his appointment as wicketkeeper-keeper in Dhoni's absence is seen as a significant development.

What CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan on Dhoni-Samson transition?

Prasing Sanju Samson's abilities, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan told RevSportz, "See, obviously, Sanju will be keeping because his MS Dhoni is not going to play. Sanju's form is great and he's been knocking well in the nets also. So we're hoping that he'll give the impact that CSK is looking for during the current season."

The CEO further added, "Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the side, and CSK appears to be building a new core while still relying on Dhoni's experience in the background."

“As far as Sanju is concerned, we don’t want to put any pressure on him because we know his capabilities. I have not spent much time talking to Sanju, as I met him only a couple of days back, and during practice, I would never go and disturb him. I’m very confident that Sanju, with his abilities and his form, will be a great bet for us," he added.

Dhoni's influence goes beyond numbers

Dhoni's influence on CSK has been profound, with 278 matches and over 5,400 runs, leading the team to five IPL titles and instilling a sense of calm in high-pressure situations. However, over the last few seasons, signs of transition have been evident, with the impact player rule reducing his involvement and his batting role being pushed further down the order.

His appearances have become more strategic, often limited to late cameos rather than match-defining innings. The 2025 season highlighted the need for change, with CSK finishing at the bottom of the table.

Transition already underway

The development comes amid increasing speculation about Dhoni's future, and Samson's arrival had already sparked conversations about succession planning. With Gaikwad leading the side, CSK is looking to create a new core, and Samson's leadership skills will be crucial in the coming years.

Vishwanathan's comments suggest that the team is preparing for a future without Dhoni, and Samson's form and abilities make him an ideal candidate to lead the team in the long term.

Meanwhile, the upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) adds another layer of intrigue to Samson's new role, given his past association with the team. However, the bigger question is whether CSK is ready for life without Dhoni.

The team has always relied on Dhoni's presence, and replacing him will be a complex task. It is not about filling a position, but redistributing responsibility across the XI. For now, Dhoni's absence provides CSK with a short window to experiment, and it will be fascinating to see how the team adapts to the new situation.