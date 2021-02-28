ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma storms into top 10, Ravichandran Ashwin on third spot after Motera win

The pink-ball Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw the hosts thrash the Three Lions in just two days of the five-day Test.

While the win has helped India to almost make it to the World Test Championship with England now out of the picture, it have also players increase their standing in the ICC Test rankings.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma leapfrogged six places to move to eighth position in the latest rankings for batsman after his superb century against England in Chennai.

Also read India vs England: Michael Vaughan shares THIS pic to take yet another sly dig at Motera pitch

New Zealand's Kane Williamson continues to top the list, Rohit's compatriot and team captain Virat Kohli is at the fifth position, while Cheteshwar Pujara has slipped to the tenth position.

In the bowler's list, Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance made sure that he moves to number three. Australia's Pat Cummins tops the list.

As for Jasprit Bumrah, being wicketless at Motera saw him slips a position and falls to the ninth spot.

Ashwin breaks into top three Anderson slips to No.6 Broad, Bumrah move down one spot The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/FssvpYiLcx — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

As for the clash, India off-spinner R Ashwin launched a scathing attack on critics of the Motera pitch. The pitch was heavily criticised by many for offering a lot of turn. "I have a question back. What is a good cricket surface? The bowlers want to win the game. The batsman needs to bat well to get runs. No question about it. What makes a good surface? Who defines this? The seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days," Ashwin said during a virtual media interaction.

"Come on! Who makes all these rules, we need to get over it and not talk about whatever picture you want to paint. If you’re asking if it is a good Test surface, I don't see any of the players coming from England having an issue with the surface".