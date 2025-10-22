FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

After mixed season at SRH, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on radar of 3 IPL teams; Mumbai Indians front-runners

Ishan Kishan could be on his way back to Mumbai Indians after just one IPL season. The talented wicketkeeper-batter has generated huge interest among franchises, sparking trade rumours and speculation over his next destination in the upcoming IPL transfer window.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction may still be a while away, but significant activity is taking place behind the scenes as franchises assess their potential trade options ahead of the player auction. Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is garnering considerable interest from various franchises, with the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) reportedly leading the charge to secure the explosive left-hander's return. It has been indicated that MI has made an inquiry regarding Kishan, although no concrete developments have occurred at this point.

In addition to MI, both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have approached SRH regarding a possible trade or all-cash deal for the left-handed batsman, but there have been no further updates on this matter. All three teams—MI, KKR, and RR—appear to be in search of a top-order wicketkeeper-batter, given their current squad configurations.

Ryan Rickelton from South Africa performed admirably at the top of the order for MI during IPL 2025, but acquiring Kishan would provide them with greater flexibility and enable the management to consider another overseas player in the Playing XI. Furthermore, it prepares them for the eventual transition after Rohit Sharma, who is currently 38 years old and likely has limited IPL seasons remaining.

MI has consistently focused on future prospects, and Kishan is a player they have heavily invested in both previously and currently, making him a suitable fit for the Mumbai franchise. However, the outcome hinges on how negotiations unfold between MI and SRH. Initial discussions suggest that SRH is hesitant to part with Kishan, but this stance could shift if the player expresses a desire to move.

Kishan experienced his peak years in the IPL while playing for MI, but he struggled to meet expectations at SRH after being acquired for Rs 11.25 crore during the mega-auction. Since then, his journey has been quite tumultuous, yet it seems that fortune is beginning to favor him once more. Kishan was on the verge of rejoining the India Test squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but an injury prevented him from doing so. His absence led to N Jagadeesan stepping in as a substitute for Rishabh Pant.

The left-handed batsman made a strong start to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, scoring 173 runs against Tamil Nadu and playing a crucial role in Jharkhand's impressive victory by an innings and 114 runs. Although Kishan was not included in the latest India A squad, he remains on the selectors' radar and continues to be monitored.

Also read| IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?

