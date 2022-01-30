'No secret how much I love India': After Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee reacts as PM Modi sends him personalised note

The love for India is surely not stopping and this time it was former Australia pacer Brett Lee's turn to speak about it after he had received a personalised letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 75th Republic Day. The letter was of appreciation for the bowler, in which PM Modi thanked the former pacer for his love and affection towards India and its culture.

Taking to his Twitter, Lee tagged the official Twitter handles of the Prime Minister's Office and the High Commission of India in Canberra and wrote, "Such an honour to receive this letter. Thank you @narendramodi. It's no secret how much I love India & its people & feel grateful that I've been able to spend so many years enjoying this beautiful country I'm a few days late, but Happy Republic Day India."

Not just him but PM Modi had sent personalised notes to various international cricketers, congratulating them on behalf of the nation. Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen and Australian legend Matthew Hayden had thanked PM Modi for his gesture.

As far as Lee is concerned, he has enjoyed his time in India, especially playing against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and even featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The cricketer-turned-commentator regularly visits India and is part of the panel for Star Sports. In fact, last year, when the country faced the second wave of COVID-19, Lee had donated 1 Bitcoin (approx. INR 40 Lakh) while saying that India has been a second home for him.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic," Lee had written then.

Recently, Lee had played in the Legends League Cricket for the World Giants, who went on to win the trophy beating the Asia Lions in the final.