After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game

Ahead of the 1st T20I game against South Africa on Wednesday, England finally announced its Playing XI, which includes several big names returning to the squad after missing out the previous 20-over game.

England on Tuesday announced its Playing XI for the 1st T20I game against South Africa, which will be played in Cardiff on Wednesday, September 10. As per a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s star player Phil Salt, Chennai Super Kings's Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton make a return to the Playing XI after missing out on the previous T20I game for England. Apart from these, Rajasthan Royals' star pacer Jofra Archer has also made it into the Playing XI.

Salt is returning to the squad after a stellar performance in the recently concluded The Hundred, wherein he scored 203 runs for Manchester Originals in eight innings at an average of 25.37, including one 50+ knock. Curran also showcased a stellar performance in the tournament. He scored 238 runs in eight innings at an average of 34, including two half-centuries. Apart from this, he also took 12 wickets at an average of 19.83.

On the other hand, Jofra also had an injury-free summer of cricket, and he recently took back-to-back 4-wicket hauls in the ODI series against South Africa. Meanwhile, after the Cardiff game, England will lock horns with the Proteas for the 2nd and 3rd T20I games in Manchester on September 12 and in Nottingham on September 14.

England Playing XI for ODI series against South Africa

Harry Brook (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Phil Salt

Jacob Bethell

Sam Curran

Tom Banton

Will Jacks

Jamie Overton

Liam Dawson

Jofra Archer

Adil Rashid