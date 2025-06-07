Punjab Kings' star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal finally sent out his message for the team, which lost in the IPL 2025 Final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 runs. Check out what he said.

Punjab Kings' star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note for his team. The Shreyas Iyer-led side faced defeat in the Qualifier 1 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), following which they had to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2. They reached finals after beating MI in the Q2 and faced defeat again by RCB, losing an IPL Final again. After the IPl 2025 Final loss, Yuzvendra Chahal finally penned a message for his team, talking about his team's campaign.

Chahal's post for his team, Punjab Kings

''This IPL season has been such an amazing experience. This team is full of grit, passion and unwavering sportsmanship and we showcased the same on the field. The hunger continues and we will conquer this battle and this war next year for sure,'' Chahal wrote.

Thanking his teammates, he added, ''Special thanks to my teammates and my humble gratitude to the management and each member of the support staff. A big thank you to the punjab fans for your amazing support throughout the tournament.''

See the post:

Yuzi Chahal in IPL 2025

Chahal was signed by Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 for Rs 18 crore in the auction. In the 18th season of IPL, he played in 14 matches, wherein he took 16 wickets. In the previous season, Yuzi was associated with Rajasthan Royals (RR), for which he played 15 matches and took 18 wickets.