After levelling Test series vs England, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is al set for his next target after levelling the 5-match Test series against England on Monday. In a short video shared by the official social media handles of BCCI, Gambhir is seen congratulating his team players and also mentions about his main objective which is to 'dominate' Test cricket for a 'very long time'. In the viral clip, while addressing the dressing room Gambhir emphasised creating a culture which everyone would want to be a part of, irrespective of the fact whether the player stays or not.

In the video, Gambhir is heard saying, ''The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone. So remember, we will keep getting better, we will keep working hard, we will keep improving our areas, because if we keep doing that, we can dominate Test cricket for a very long time. People will come and go, but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that; people want to be part of this culture, that is what we want to create.''

IND vs ENG Test series

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India and England played 5 Tests, and the series ended in a draw when Team India clinched the 5th and final game at the Oval. The first Test at Headingley was won by the home side by 5 wickets. In the next game, India bounced back and levelled the series 1-1 after winning the match by 336 runs. The third Test was a tight one and went till the last few overs of the last Session of Day 5, but ultimately won by England by 5 runs.

The 4th Test was played at Manchester, which ended in a draw due to the stellar batting performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the last Session of the last day. The last and 5th Test was clinched by the Indian side by 6 runs.