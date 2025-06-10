After being ruled out of IPL 2025 post CSK's 5th game, Ruturaj Gaikwad is now headed to England for a new journey. Know the whole story below.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, is all set to begin a new cricketing journey as he signed for Yorkshire until the end of the season. Yorkshire took to its Instagram handle to announce the news of the signing of CSK skipper and wrote, ''YCCC is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Ruturaj Gaikwad. He will join up with the Yorkshire squad ahead of the Rothesay County Championship game vs Surrey at Scarborough in July and will remain with the White Rose until the end of the season.''

See the post:

The 28-year-old Indian player will join Yorkshire ahead of the Rothesay County Championship game against Surrey at Scarborough next month. He will also be available for selection in the One Day Cup and will stay with the White Rose until the end of the season.

Gaikwad expresses his excitement after joining Yorkshire

After being ruled out of IPL 2025 post the 5th match, Gaikwad is all set to bat for Yorkshire in the top order. He also expressed his excitement after joining the team and said, ''I'm excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country, and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire. I know how important it is that l hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship, and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.''

Gaikwad in IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad was announced as the skipper of CSK ahead of the 18th edition of the IPL. However, after playing 5 matches for the Yellow Army, he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. In the 5 matches he played, Gaikwad scored 122 runs with an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 150.62.

In his IPL career, Gaikwad has played 71 matches so far and scored over 2,500 runs, which include 2 centuries and 20 half-centuries.