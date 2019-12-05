After Jasprit Bumrah, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq makes remarks on Virat Kohli

Not being satisfied with his comments on Jasprit Bumrah, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq even had something to say about Virat Kohli.

The all-rounder feels the current Indian skipper is a consistent batsman but cannot be put in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. According to Razzaq, players in modern-day cricket possess no strength-in-depth for teams across the world.

"If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was,” Razzak said in the same video interview to Cricket Pakistan.

“There were world-class players at that time. Now there are no longer world-class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now.”

“If Virat Kohli scores, he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a different category,” Razzaq added.

He had earlier spoken about Bumrah and called him a 'baby bowler'. He said, “After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. The pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq said.

“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.

“Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective,” Razzaq went on to add about Bumrah.

He did not even leave Hardik Pandya out and tweeted, "Today I have been closely observing Hardik Pandya and I see a lot of faults in his body balance while hitting the bowl hard. I observed his footwork as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes".

Pandya is currently recovering from lower back surgery he had in London. The player may return for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and should be deemed fit for next year's T20I World Cup in Australia.