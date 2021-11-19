IND vs NZ: After Jaipur, Jharkhand government to allow 100% occupancy for 2nd T20I clash today

While the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 had to be pushed out of the country due to the second wave of COVID-19, however, things are slowly trying to get back to normal after India hosted New Zealand for a three-match T20I series with the first taking place in front of a full packed Jaipur stadium.

Now, it has been learnt that the Jharkhand government is also allowing a 100% capacity in Ranchi. While a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Jharkhand High Court by an advocate, Dheeraj Kumar against allowing full occupancy on November 19, the government has said they will go ahead as planned, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Apparently, Kumar had reasoned that when temples, offices, and even the courts were running at only 50% occupancy due to COVID-19, full occupancy at a stadium for a cricket match cannot be allowed.

As for the clash, the first T20I that took place on November 17 saw the Indian side beat the Kiwis with 5 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare. The BlackCaps had posted a competitive total of 164/6, with opener Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman slamming half-centuries.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be impressive with the ball and scalped 4 wickets together. In reply, Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma played superb knocks that helped the Men in Blue get past the target set by New Zealand.

If India wins the 2nd T20I, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber.