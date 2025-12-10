After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore ahead of Pakistan T20I tour

Cricket Australia officials are in Pakistan conducting a detailed security assessment before the upcoming T20I tour. Their visit comes weeks after several Sri Lankan players declined to travel following the November 11 blast in Islamabad. Here’s the latest on the security review and tour viability.

Cricket Australia has dispatched a delegation to Lahore ahead of the upcoming tour to assess the security measures in place. This team comprises an independent security consultant along with an official from Cricket Australia. Their itinerary includes visits to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and the hotel designated for the Australian team's stay. Additionally, they will engage with PCB officials as well as representatives from the government and security agencies.

The Australian squad is set to tour Pakistan early next year, participating in a limited-overs series divided into two phases. The initial phase will feature a three-match T20 series scheduled for January, although the PCB has yet to announce the specific dates for these matches.

On November 11, a suicide bombing took place outside a court in Islamabad. Following this incident, over half of the Sri Lankan players opted out of the ODI match on November 13. Ultimately, the match proceeded after assurances from Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Asim Munir regarding security.

Australia is also expected to return to Pakistan in March for a three-match ODI series. There are rumors that this ODI series might be postponed and could potentially take place before the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Looking back, on September 21, 2021, New Zealand had abruptly canceled their limited-overs series against Pakistan, returning home without playing a single match due to intelligence reports of a possible terrorist threat.

Furthermore, 16 years ago, the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus was ambushed. In March 2009, TTP militants opened fire on the team bus near Gaddafi Stadium. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but several players sustained injuries.

Consequently, international cricket was largely absent from Pakistan for nearly a decade, as numerous foreign teams declined to tour the nation due to ongoing security apprehensions.

Also read| Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur