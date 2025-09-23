After IPL retirement, R Ashwin embarks on new overseas journey, set to play in...

In his career, Ashwin has played 221 IPL matches, wherein he took 187 wickets at an economy of 7.20.

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his first ILT20 league. He will be entering his first ILT20 Auction with a whopping base price of USD 120,000, which is the highest for any player. The Auction will be held on October 1 in Dubai, and Ashwin is among the 24 Indians in the Auction list. A final list will be prepared in the last week of September once the ILT20 receives the wishlist from each franchise. The six franchises will aim to build their squads for Season 4 of ILT20, which will begin on December 2 and conclude on January 4, 2026.

''I have registered for the auction. Hopefully, one of the six franchises will be interested in bidding for me,'' Ashwin said while confirming his enrolment for ILT20 Auction. Apart from ILT20, it is also reported that Ashwin is in demand in the Big Bash League (BBL) as well, with four teams expressing interest in him. However, the dates of ILT20 and BBL are almost clashing with each other, so Ashwin is expected to feature in either of the two leagues.

Not only, ILT20 and BBL, Ashwin can also appear in The Hundred in England and Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US.

Deets about ILT20 Auction

Each franchise will enter the Auction with a minimum purse of USD 800,000, supplemented by any unused funds from the USD 1.2 million allocated for direct signings and retentions made in July. Each team is required to have spent at least USD 1.5 million and no more than USD 2 million.

Apart from the Auction, franchises can also add up to two wildcard players with a combined spend of USD 250,000. Franchises need to build squads of between 19 to 21 players, excluding wildcard players.