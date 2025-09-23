After IPL retirement, R Ashwin embarks on new overseas journey, set to play in...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan attends 71st National Awards with Rani Mukerji, fans can't handle Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion: 'Kajol jealous hogi dekh ke'

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Taliban warns Donald Trump over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan; Pakistan may face heat if...

Travelers Experience a Unique Campaign in the Skies, Carved in the Ground Right Before Landing

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets

Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk

US companies' BIG MOVE, hire these new Indian-origin CEOs amid Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee hike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour du

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025?

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Srikanth Gorle: Building Trust in Modern Computing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After IPL retirement, R Ashwin embarks on new overseas journey, set to play in...

In his career, Ashwin has played 221 IPL matches, wherein he took 187 wickets at an economy of 7.20.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

After IPL retirement, R Ashwin embarks on new overseas journey, set to play in...
R Ashwin recently announced his retirement from the IPL
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his first ILT20 league. He will be entering his first ILT20 Auction with a whopping base price of USD 120,000, which is the highest for any player. The Auction will be held on October 1 in Dubai, and Ashwin is among the 24 Indians in the Auction list. A final list will be prepared in the last week of September once the ILT20 receives the wishlist from each franchise. The six franchises will aim to build their squads for Season 4 of ILT20, which will begin on December 2 and conclude on January 4, 2026.

 

''I have registered for the auction. Hopefully, one of the six franchises will be interested in bidding for me,'' Ashwin said while confirming his enrolment for ILT20 Auction. Apart from ILT20, it is also reported that Ashwin is in demand in the Big Bash League (BBL) as well, with four teams expressing interest in him. However, the dates of ILT20 and BBL are almost clashing with each other, so Ashwin is expected to feature in either of the two leagues.

 

Not only, ILT20 and BBL, Ashwin can also appear in The Hundred in England and Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US.

 

Deets about ILT20 Auction

 

Each franchise will enter the Auction with a minimum purse of USD 800,000, supplemented by any unused funds from the USD 1.2 million allocated for direct signings and retentions made in July. Each team is required to have spent at least USD 1.5 million and no more than USD 2 million.

 

Apart from the Auction, franchises can also add up to two wildcard players with a combined spend of USD 250,000. Franchises need to build squads of between 19 to 21 players, excluding wildcard players. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV, says she 'manifested' big fat Indian wedding: 'My childhood dream is coming true'
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite list
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Ko
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin; Assam CM shares heart-wrenching video
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindly’ after US tightens tariffs, immigration rules
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindl
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
iPhone 17 series price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE