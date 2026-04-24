After IPL exit, Mustafizur Rahman to miss rest of PSL as BCB withdraws NOC; Nahid Rana also ruled out

Bangladesh pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana will miss the remainder of the PSL season after the Bangladesh Cricket Board withdrew their No Objection Certificates. The decision comes shortly after Mustafizur’s IPL exit, leaving both players unavailable for franchise duties.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be unavailable for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revoked his No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to injury issues. Mustafizur was representing Lahore Qalandars and had taken six wickets in five matches this season, while Peshawar Zalmi’s Nahid secured seven wickets in four matches.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team’s medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman,” the Body said on Thursday in a statement.

“It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.”

“In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026,” it added.

Mustafizur's return to international duty was significant, despite earlier concerns about his fitness. After sitting out the first two ODIs against New Zealand, he made a remarkable comeback in the series finale on April 23, showcasing an impressive spell of 5 for 43 in nine overs.

His outstanding performance enabled Bangladesh to bowl out New Zealand for 210, securing a 55-run victory and winning the ODI series 2-1. However, despite this impressive display, the BCB decided to rest him for the upcoming T20I series, focusing on long-term fitness in light of a busy international schedule, which includes crucial home matches against Pakistan.

Similarly, fellow fast bowler Nahid Rana has been managed with care by the BCB following his PSL experience with Peshawar Zalmi. After participating in four matches in the tournament, he returned to national duty and shone in the ODI series against New Zealand, taking seven wickets and being named Player of the Series. Yet, like Mustafizur, Rana has also been excluded from the T20I squad as the board aims to keep him fit for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan in May. With both fast bowlers being judiciously rotated between franchise and international duties, Bangladesh seems committed to safeguarding their key pacers for long-term goals rather than risking further injuries in ongoing leagues.

Also read| IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play as impact player? CSK gives big update on Thala’s role